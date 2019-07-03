RTÉ’s Miriam visits St Laserian’s School

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

RTÉ broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan and Chris Newman, an actor from the ***Red Rock*** series, paid a flying visit to see the children in St Laserian’s School, Carlow recently. The duo went to the school to see a gymnastics display that the young students put on for their benefit, just after assembly one morning.

Eight athletes from St Laserian’s represented Co Carlow in the Special Olympic Games earlier this year, thanks to the dedication of head coach Aisling Scully and assistant Breda Payne. The gymnasts are completely dedicated to their sport and train several times a week to perfect their moves. They were delighted with their visitors, who, in turn, were very impressed with the gymnastics display.

Senator Jennifer Murnane OConnor, Red Rock actor Chris Newman and broadcaster Miriam OCallaghan during the recent visit to see the children in St Laserians School, Carlow
Photos: Thomas Nolan Photography

“Miriam was charm itself! She spoke to them all individually and was wonderful with them!” said Fiona Burgess from St Laserian’s.

By Elizabeth Lee
