18-year-old charged with stabbing fisherman in Waterford

An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a fisherman in Waterford last summer.

Dean Kerrie, with an address in Portarlington, Co Laois, was brought before a special sitting of Waterford District Court last night.

The scene after the body of Jack Power was discovered in Shanakiel, Dunmore East in July 2018. Picture: Mary Browne.

25-year-old Jack Power from Brownstown in Dunmore East, was found with a stab wound at Shanakiel in Dunmore East in the early hours of July 26 last year.

He was brought to University Hospital Waterford but died a short time later.

At Waterford District Court last night, Detective Sergeant Donal Donoghue gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

The accused, Dean Kerrie, who turned 18 three days ago was formally arrested in Portarlington, Co Laois, yesterday afternoon and made no reply to the charge.

He appeared in court wearing a blue shirt and navy trousers.

Judge Kevin Staunton remanded him in custody to appear before Waterford District Court next Tuesday.

Mr Kerrie was granted free legal aid and Judge Staunton recommended he receive all medical attention deemed necessary.