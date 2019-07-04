It’s all child’s play for ‘celeb’ calf to be raffled in Rathoe

SHE’S a Kardashian of the bovine world!

Calf 541 looks set to become the best-known cow in Carlow as she embarks on a mini-tour of the county over the next few weeks. She’ll make guest appearances at both the Tullow Show and Tinahely Show before making a climactic performance at the National Ploughing Championship in September.

That’s when she’ll be raffled off to one lucky winner in a fundraiser for Rathoe NS.

But the Friesian heifer been famous since birth and her every move has been documented by a national newspaper!

So just who is this four-legged celeb that’s garnering all this media attention?

Calf 541 was born in February and belongs to farmers Jamie and Lorraine Kealy from Rathoe. The Kealys are relatively new to farming, as they didn’t come from agricultural backgrounds. Open to new ideas and without any negative baggage, the couple’s holding was the perfect place to become a model farm for Teagasc and Glanbia. Farmers from all around Ireland would walk the land and discussions would take place about Jamie’s dairy practice. The land became even better known through its regular features in the ***Farmers Journal*** and then, earlier this year, the Kealys were approached by the weekly newspaper to document the life of a dairy calf.

Since Calf 541 arrived into the world in February, the milestones in her life have featured in the national newspaper. It was also decided not to call her by a human name to avoid anthropomorphosis! No cutesy Kimmy or Kylie for her then, just her ear-tag number.

In the meantime, Jamie and Lorraine realised that the school attended by their children Ailbhe (9) and five-year-old James needed a new playground and they wanted to do something to help. They decided to capitalise on their calf’s celebrity by raffling her off in a fundraising draw.

“Our dairy herd is known throughout the country because our farm was used by Teagasc as a model farm. We saw that our school needed a new playground and we wanted to give something back, so we decided to do this,” Jamie explained.

Last week, much to the excitement of the youngsters in Rathoe NS, the monochrome celebrity paid a fleeting visit.

“There was huge excitement. The kids loved her!” a delighted Jamie concluded.

Calf 541 will be raffled off at the ploughing championship in September, but if the winner isn’t a farmer and can’t take her, they’ll be offered €1,000 instead. Tickets cost €5 each or three for €10 and will be available at the upcoming Tinahely Show, the Tullow Show and the ploughing. Anyone who donates online to Gofundmeraffleforcalf541 will also be entered in the draw.