Sewage smell from river is ‘a living hell’

A POPULAR spot for fishing and paddling along the River Burrin in Carlow town is being blighted with sewage entering the river. The foul-smelling material has been spewing through a drainage pipe near Ballinacarrig bridge, Chapelstown.

It has combined with the warm weather to make a noxious brew and has driven one Carlow family living beside the river into their home due to the overwhelming smell.

Bridget Dowling and her family have been closing windows and doors to keep it tolerable.

“Someone asked ‘how do you live here with the smell?’ We have no choice, we have to live here,” Bridget told The Nationalist.

The Carlow woman lives with her partner Des Carr, her brother Eamonn and sister Mary. Bridget noted that recent visitors to the river had not been staying long due to the smell.

“You can’t have a child down there, it’s not safe,” said Bridget. “It’s pure S.H.I.T.”

The family have contacted Irish Water about the matter without success. The family say the agency has assured them the issue would be resolved, but nothing had changed since last Friday.

Bridget suffers from diabetes and has to eat regularly. The odour around the house now makes it an ordeal. “It’s turning you off cooking and eating,” she said.

Partner Des, who has asthma, said: “We do not like shutting windows and doors; it’s hard enough to breathe as it is.”

Fisherman Gay Loughlin said he had observed dead fish in the river caused by the sewage. “It’s a clear threat. What would happen if a child got a mouthful of water?” he said.

Yesterday (Monday), Irish Water said the issue at Chapelstown had been resolved. A statement issued by the company said: “Once Irish Water was made aware of this overflow, our local caretaker investigated and found that one of the pumps at Walls Forge pumping station was blocked. The blockage was fixed promptly and the pump restored to full capacity”.

However, sewage and the smell were still very much in evidence at Chapelstown on Monday. Irish Water was unable to explain the reason for this at the time of going to press.