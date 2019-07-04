Traveller culture showcased at ‘pride’ event

SINGING songs, making crafts and telling tales were what this year’s Traveller Pride Day was all about in Forward Steps Family Resource Centre, Tullow. Members of the Tullow Travellers’ Women Group organised the recent event, which involved showcasing their skills and culture.

They displayed the floral and papercraft works that they’ve been working on since September. Louise O’Leary introduced the group to the audience and gave some information about group. Then, some of the women sang songs about their lives as Travellers, with Selena O’Leary, Nan Berry and Mary Berry the main stars of the show. Mary also told a few stories, while Selena, who presented a programme about travelling to Siberia that was screened on RTÉ last winter, told the women about her experiences there.

Fr Andy Leahy was blessed among women as one of the few men present, but there were plenty of other people to enjoy the introduction to Traveller culture.

“It was a fabulous showcase of their work and culture,” said Sharon Maxwell from Forward Steps. “The huge priority was to promote links between Travellers and the settled communities. We were delighted with how it went.”

The Tullow Traveller Women’s Group has taken a break for the summer, but if you’d like some more information, you can contact Sharon on 086 1895684.