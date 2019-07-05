Festive atmosphere in store for opening of new extension at SVdeP shop

VINCENT’S, a charity shop on Tullow Street, Carlow, is celebrating it seventh birthday this Thursday, 4 July, with a ‘customer day’, where punters will be treated to a host of great-value offers on the day itself and over the weekend. The annual celebration also marks the official opening of the extended new premises, where Vincent’s now sells a complete range of household furniture.

“We are very fortunate to have a team of more than 50 volunteers, who give their time week in, week out,” explains shop manager Alex Stenson. “The people of Carlow have also been huge supporters of the shop through their very generous donations and also as customers, so we want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to them, too.”

Carlow SVP area president Margaret O’Neill adds: “All proceeds from the shop are distributed locally by the St Vincent de Paul conferences, which carry out home visits to those who need a helping hand in our community.”

Vincent’s is officially opening the doors at 10am, where the tape on the extended premises will be cut by Mary Dempsey, who has been volunteering since the shop opened in 2012.