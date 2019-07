Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Nadine Walsh, 15 years, who is missing from the Dublin 1 area since Wednesday.

She is 5’3″, with brown hair, of slim build with brown eyes.

When last seen Nadine was wearing a black/blue hoody, black top, black leggings and black runners.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Mountjoy on 01 666 8600.