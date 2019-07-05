Girl, 2, critically ill after incident in Cork

A toddler has been taken to hospital with critical injuries after an incident at an apartment in Cork city.

Gardaí outside the apartment block in Cork city this morning. Pic: Jim Coughlan

The emergency services were called at around 5.30am to an apartment at Elderwood on the Boreenmanna Road.

The two-year-old girl was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries, where she is in a critical condition.

A Garda spokesman said: “Officers are continuing to investigate this matter and there is no further information at this time.”

Gardaí have sealed off two apartments at the complex on the road and they will carry out a technical examination today.

It is understood the apartment involved is at the rear of the complex which is about 400 metres from Pairc Uí Rinn.

More on this as we get it.