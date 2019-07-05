Ireland may get visit from US vice-president Mike Pence

US vice-president Mike Pence is expected to visit Ireland this year.

It is reported dates in early September are being looked by Irish and US officials.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said Mr Pence has indicated his wish to visit Ireland this year.

It said it has had contact with the US administration on the proposed visit, but that it remains unconfirmed.

Mr Pence, who has Irish ancestry from Sligo and Clare, was invited to Ireland by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in March during a St Patrick’s Day event in the US.

Any arrival here would likely mean a further meeting with the Taoiseach as well as a meeting with President Michael D Higgins.

A possible visit in September would also be his first time in Ireland in an official capacity.