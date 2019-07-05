Man, 70s, dies after falling from bicycle in Kerry

Gardaí in Kerry are investigating after in his 70s was fatally injured following a fall from his bicycle.

The incident occurred at Lauragh, Co Kerry, approximately 24km from Kenmare, at 4.20pm today.

There was no other person or vehicle involved.

The man’s body has been removed to University Hospital Kerry for a post mortem examination.

Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene. The stretch of road is closed and diversions are in place.

The local Coroner has been notified.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them at Kenmare Garda Station on 064-6641177, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.