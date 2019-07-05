Series of thefts around Carlow

There have been a number of thefts from premises around Carlow town and county and gardaí are appealing for any information that might help them catch the culprits.

Rosebury Hill, Quinagh, Carlow

Gardaí are investigating a theft from a garden in Quinagh, Carlow. The incident happened between 11pm on Tuesday 2 July and 5am on Wednesday 3 July. A yellow lawnmower and a copper cylinder were taken.

Green Road, Carlow

Gardaí are investigating the theft of steel gates from a house on Green Rd. The theft took place over the night of Wednesday 3 July to the morning of Thursday 4 July. Gardaí in Carlow are investigating.

Car robbed at Kiltegan graveyard

Gardaí are appealing for information regarding a theft from a car outside the graveyard at Tinaclash, Kiltegan on the evening of Wednesday 3 July. The theft took place just after 6pm. The passenger window was smashed and a handbag taken. Gardaí in Hacketstown are investigating this incident.

Theft from car, Dublin Rd, Carlow

Gardaí received a report of a theft from a car outside St Mary’s Graveyard, Dublin Road, Carlow. The injured party parked at the rear of the graveyard when a male with light-coloured hair was seen breaking the driver’s side window and taking a handbag. Gardaí in Carlow are investigating.