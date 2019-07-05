Taoiseach to view €233m Center Parcs village in Longford

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will visit Longford today to mark the completion of a €233m holiday village.

An artist’s view of the planned Center Parcs facility in Longford.

Center Parcs’ facility is creating 1,000 jobs in Ballymahon.

It will open to guests on July 29, while a ceremony to mark its completion takes place today.

The development has 466 lodges and more than 100 indoor and outdoor activities.

Local Fine Gael TD Peter Burke said the entire Midlands will get a big boost:

Cllr Burke said: “Contracts have been tendered for millions of euro for a myriad of services, for food, laundry, etc. which the local economy is benefiting from.

“We have also the view that we will have 2,000 guests on site, so it’s a huge area over 400 acres and all associated activities that will be generated there will be fuelling the local economy.”