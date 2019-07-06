100-year-old Essie puts her long life down to hard work and prayer

THE motto ‘hard work never killed anyone’ may be the key to a long and healthy life for Ellen (Essie) Glynn who, last Friday, celebrated her 100th birthday.

Essie, who lives in New Oak Estate, Carlow, was joined by her three children, eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and extended family for a birthday celebration in Reddy’s, Carlow. Essie believes the secret to her long life “is due to hard work and a strong belief in prayers” – and who could argue with that, as a hale and hearty Essie enjoyed every minute of her celebrations last Friday.

A familiar face to all in New Oak Estate, Essie loves the sun and is happiest sitting out in her front garden enjoying the rays, chatting with neighbours and enjoying her magazines. It was fitting, then, that the sun shone brightly last Friday to add enormously to Essie’s incredible milestone birthday.

Born on 28 June 1919 in Garryhundon, Tinryland to parents Daniel and Mary Moran (née Dowling Geraghty), Essie married Johnny Glynn from Raheendoran in 1947.

The couple had three children: Mary, who married John Ryan from Pollerton Road, Carlow; Mickey, who married Lily Geraghty from Raheendoran; and Kathleen, who married Seán Begley, MacGamha Road.

A hardworking and industrious woman, Essie not only reared her family in Raheendoran but worked hard thinning beet and picking potatoes and making all the workers’ sandwiches while Johnny worked in Clogrennane Limeworks. She worked hard from a young age and always believed in the motto ‘hard work never killed anyone’.

Many people will also know Essie from her time working in Clerkin’s Pub, now the Stonehaven, where she was well known for her friendly smile to everyone she would meet.

Essie loves the accordion and in her day loved to dance, especially to the half-sets. She also played mouth organ and is known to love a sherry or a Bailey’s on special occasions.

Following the death of her beloved husband Johnny, Essie moved to Carlow to live with her daughter Mary in New Oak Estate when she was in her late 70s. In New Oak, Essie has become part of the community over the past 23 years and all of the residents are extremely proud to have her as the first lady from New Oak to reach this great age.

Essie enjoys good health and loves her style. In fact, she gets her hair done every week, but one thing she will never be without are her rosary beads.

The chairperson of New Oak Residents’ Association Sharon Byrne, the committee and all who live there wish Essie love and happiness for many more years to come.