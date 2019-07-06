Adrenaline junkies go to great heights for GAA fundraiser

OVER the years, more than a few Killeshin people have had the distinction of reaching for the clouds in Croke Park, usually coming down with a ball in their hands as the cheers ring out around the stadium.

But it was a little bit different for 24 adventurous souls from the local GAA club recently, who decided to come down from the clouds instead, as part of their fundraising abseil, which took place at GAA headquarters.

The group enjoyed a view of Croke Park most of us can only dream of as they descended from the top of the Hogan Stand. Club members clearly have a head for heights, as this year’s event followed on from a parachute jump fundraiser last summer.

“It went great,” says club treasurer Claire McHugh. “We had 24 abseilers along with a bus full of supporters, so it was a good day out.”

She says the adventure company which facilitated the event put everyone at their ease.

“It was really professional. They talked you through the whole thing. We did a practice abseil before we went up on the roof and once we went up, we came down in pairs, which made it a little easier.”

The abseilers dropped 24 metres from the ledge down to the Hogan Stand seats below.

“We had a good mix of ages from players on the under-20s team up to people in their 60s and everyone travelled at their own pace, so there was no pressure.”

Killeshin GAA abseil participants were Gavin Deering (chairperson), Micheál Brennan (development chairperson), Eddie Brennan (PRO), Laurence Phelan (coaching officer), Claire McHugh (treasurer), Patrick Scully (registrar), Vera Bolger (school liaison officer), Patricia Phelan, Paddy Moran, Aoife Moran, Pat Doyle, Paddy Doyle, Chloe Doyle, Yvonne Deering, Greg Deering, Pauric Dempsey, Evan Galligan, Conor Heffernan, John Heffernan, Helen Heffernan, Sarah Dickson, Micheál Malone, Haley Whelan and Mel Jones.