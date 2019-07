Kevin Sheey’s funeral. Image: Liam Burke/ Press 22.

The funeral for champion Limerick boxer Kevin Sheehy takes place this morning.

Sheehy was killed in a hit-and-run on Hyde Road in Limerick on Monday.

The funeral mass will take place in Holy Family Church, Southill, at 11am, with the funeral afterwards to Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

Yesterday, hundreds of mourners paid their respects at the removal for the boxing champion.

A man has been charged with the 20-year-old’s murder.