One third who experience domestic abuse in Ireland are male; only 5% will come forward

Saturday, July 06, 2019

For every three people experiencing domestic abuse in Ireland, one of them will be a man.

Research shows that of those experiencing domestic abuse, just 29% of women will look for help and just 5% of men.

Psychologist, author and chairman of support group ‘Anyman’, Owen Connolly, says fear of losing their families is a big factor.

“When I meet them, they typically don’t want to break up their family,they don’t want to upset anybody, they feel they could lose their children.

“There’s so many things that they feel and fear. Fear is the big issue.”

For more information on domestic violence, visit https://www.anyman.ie/confidential-help/ or www.safeireland.ie

