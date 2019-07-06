Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle kicks off today

Saturday, July 06, 2019

The annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle kicks off in Killarney today.

It is one of the largest single-day fundraising events in the country.

Over the past 36 years, the event has raised more than €15 million for 150 Irish charities.

Today, 6,000 participants will cycle the 175 kilometres around the Ring of Kerry before returning to Killarney.

Chairperson Bridget McGuire says it is always a unique day out: “Great atmosphere and great enthusiasm. All our charities are on site and there’s tremendous work being done.

“Lots of volunteers around so everyone is looking forward to a good day and I suppose safety being the paramount thing, really, that everyone gets around in one piece without any hassle or any little accidents around the way.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Planning permission granted for controversial energy plant in Roscommon

Saturday, 06/07/19 - 8:20am

Number of adoptions decreases by over a third

Saturday, 06/07/19 - 7:50am

Irish players win €1m and €500k in tonight’s EuroMillions draw

Friday, 05/07/19 - 10:40pm