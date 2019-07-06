Serious assault on Luas sees two men hospitalised

There has been a serious assault on a Luas in Dublin this evening.

File photo

Gardaí say it happened at Mayor Street on the red line at around 6.15pm.

Two men in their late 20s were involved in a row on the tram and both received serious head injuries.

One has been taken to the Mater Hospital and the other has been brought to St James’s Hospital.

Both of their injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

The scene is sealed off and the Luas red line is only running between Saggart and Tallaght to Connolly.