Two people have been arrested in the North for terror-related offences.

A 31-year-old woman was detained yesterday after a search at an address on Cladytown Road, Glarryford, Co Antrim, uncovered suspected munitions and an amount of ammunition.

A 33-year-old man was later arrested after police stopped a car on the Westlink in Belfast.

Both people have been taken to PSNI’s Serious Crime Suite and will be questioned under Terrorism legislation.