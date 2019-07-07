Funeral to take place of Irish mountain climber who died descending Mount Elbrus

The funeral will take place today of Irish mountain climber Alan Mahon who died last week on Europe’s highest mountain.

The father-of-three was part of a group of ten climbers who were descending Mount Elbrus in Russia when he died.

The other nine climbers, five of whom were also Irish, were brought safely down to base, but Russia’s Emergency Ministry said Mr Mahon died possibly of heart failure during the descent.

The 40-year-old’s funeral will take place at 2pm this afternoon at Our Lady of Victories Church in Kildangan with burial afterwards at St Evin’s Cemetery, Monasteverin.

The family has requested that donations if desired can be made to ‘To Children with Love’- a charity which supports socially deprived children in Russia.