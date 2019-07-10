Here is what you will be asked in the next Census

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

The 2021 Census will have eight new questions for people to answer, the Central Statistics Office have confirmed.

The additions to the Census were approved by the Government.

They were added after a consultation process between the CSO and stakeholders including members of the public, interest groups, Government departments, local authorities and other public bodies, as well as the research and academic communities. The consultation took place between October and November 2017

As well as the extra questions, the 2021 census form will also include a time capsule giving people the opportunity to write a confidential message which will be securely stored for 100 years.

The eight new questions will concern:

  • Renewable energy sources
  • Internet access and devices
  • Smoke alarms
  • Smoking
  • Working from home
  • Volunteering
  • Childcare
  • Travelling home from work, school or college

    • The 2016 Census put the population of Ireland at 4,761,865 – a 3.6% increase on 2011.

