Three towns among nominees for BoI enterprise awards

THREE Carlow towns are among the nominees for the 2019 Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards, which bring business and community groups together to showcase the spirit of enterprise in their local area. Carlow town, Bagenalstown and Borris will be up against towns from across the country which have been put forward by local authorities or recommended by the public.

Judges will visit all nominated places during August and September and the winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony in December. A total awards prize fund of almost €200,000 will be shared by 41 towns, including the overall national winner and the winner of the ‘rising star’ category.

The number of nominees has grown from 17 in 2016 to 79 this year and the competition is open to small, medium and large towns as well as city villages/urban areas.

Commenting on this year’s nominees, JJ Keyes, head of Bank of Ireland for Carlow and Kilkenny, said: “It’s fantastic to see Carlow represented in this year’s Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards. Enabling communities and business to thrive is at the heart of what we do at Bank of Ireland and the National Enterprise Town Awards are a chance for us to recognise and reward the spirit of enterprise in towns across the country.”