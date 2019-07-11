Gardaí are appealing for information about burglaries in Carlow town and Tullow and an incident of criminal damage in Bagenalstown.

The first burglary took place at St Killian’s Crescent, Carlow around 2pm on Tuesday 9 July. The culprit entered through the back door, where a glass pane was removed. The kitchen was ransacked but nothing was taken. Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for any information about this incident.

Separately, gardaí in Tullow received a report of a burglary at Ballybit Big, Tullow. The burglary also took place on Tuesday 9 July between 11am and 2pm. A front window was smashed and the house was ransacked, but again nothing appeared to have been taken. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the gardaí in Tullow.

In Bagenalstown, gardaí attended a criminal damage incident at a commercial premises in the town on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred around 7pm, when the front windows of the premises were smashed with a golf club. Gardaí in Bagenalstown are investigating.