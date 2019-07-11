Family fun in the sun at the Delta Centre

WHAT better time to throw open the doors at Delta Centre than when its stunning sensory gardens are at their glorious best?

That’s exactly what happened on Sunday when the Delta Centre held a family fun day, with lots of activities dotted across the garden for families to enjoy. “It’s our annual mid-summer event and coincides with our garden sales,” explained Eileen Brophy, manager of the centre.

“I couldn’t believe it here on Sunday … we had so many people, it was great to see. It was a lovely day, too, so everything went really well,” she added.

Face painting, storytelling, various garden games like jenga, draughts and chess, along with a treasure trail, kept the children amused for hours. The adults were also equally impressed by the gardens, which are looking spectacular at the moment, enhanced even further by the recent replanting and extending of the Celtic walk.

“Our garden designer Paul Martin has extended the planting area and used different colours, so it’s all blues, whites and pink down the full walkway through the garden … the garden is really at its very best at the minute,” explained Eileen.

Another highlight of the day was a planting area for children, where youngsters had the opportunity to plant their own pumpkins.

“The pumpkins will be ready in October in time for Halloween, so every child who planted one could put their name on the pot and we’ll be inviting them back in October to see how their plant is doing,” explained Eileen.

Delta staff were on hand throughout the afternoon to ensure a fun-filled day for everyone.