Boy, 10, who drowned in Louth named locally

Friday, July 12, 2019

The boy who drowned in Co Louth yesterday has been named locally.

10-year-old Josh Hill lost his life at his home in Carlingford, where it is believed he was in the hot tub.

Paramedics rushed to the scene, but he was pronounced dead in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Local councillor Emma Coffey says it was a tragic accident.

“Look, it’s absolutely devastating,” said Ms Coffey.

“I’m absolutely so sorry for the family of that young boy.

“This is the summer. Summer day, as all young children do, out playing and unfortunately just such a tragic accident that can easily happen.

“And unfortunately did happen.

“My sympathies go to the family of that poor boy. I hope that he rests in peace.”

