Dublin Airport’s Asset Care team help deliver new outdoor recreational space to special needs school

Dublin Airport’s Asset Care team recently undertook a major renovation of the outdoor recreational spaces at St. Paul’s Special School in Beaumont Woods, Dublin.

The Asset Care team at Dublin Airport has given an upgrade to a special needs school on the northside of the city.

St Paul’s in Beaumont now has a brand new outdoor recreational space thanks to the volunteers who took part in Dublin Airport Authority’s Difference Day.

The Asset Care team, who usually look after everything from the carparks to the baggage systems at Dublin Airport, joined forced to transform an outdoor space at the school for children with autism.

The 54 pupils now have a brand new gazebo to enjoy, picnic benches, colourful yard games and trampolines and swings.

Spokesperson Siobhan O’Donnell said the team were very keen to work together on the project.

“They [the Asset Care team] don’t get to work together as a team because they’re working all over the campus,” said Ms O’Donnell.

“70 of them came together. It was a win-win. The school got some great stuff done.”

Peter Chambers, Dublin Airport Group Head of Asset Care, said: “I am very proud that so many members of the Asset Care team volunteered their time and expertise to support this very worthy project.

“It’s rare that the extended Asset Care team from those working on the airfield and in the terminals, to management and administrative colleagues have an opportunity to collaborate practically like this.

“I am delighted our team took this unique opportunity to work together creating a beautiful, sensory space the 54 students in St. Paul’s can enjoy every day.”

It is not the only way the DAA is giving back to the local community.

In 2017, the authority launched its community fund. €10m will be donated to local organisations between now and 2042.