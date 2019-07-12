Elaine scoops media award from Law Society

LOCAL journalist and barrister Elaine Byrne has scooped a prestigious national award for her reporting. Elaine was named the overall winner of the ‘Print/Online Journalism (Sunday)’ category in the Law Society of Ireland’s Justice Media Awards.

The winning article was an analysis of the controversial rape trial in Belfast of two rugby players, published in the Sunday Business Post and headlined ‘Due process abandoned on the altar of social media’. The Law Society’s citation praised the piece as ‘a gutsy article challenging widely-held public opinions on the outcome of one of the most high-profile trials ever held on the island of Ireland’, adding: ‘This writer is renowned for her ability to discuss difficult issues with utter clarity, even in the face of strong public sentiment and heated debate. Balanced with an understanding of the public expressions of emotion, she highlights the vital importance of due process and respect for the legal principles that underpin our entire criminal justice system.’

Elaine is a native of Crablane and was educated at Kilquiggan NS and Tullow Community School. She teaches law at IT Carlow and is a Carlow-based barrister practising on the southeastern circuit.