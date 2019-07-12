There are eight ‘high-risks’ in three mental health units in Cork and Dublin.

That is according to new inspection reports published by the Mental Health Commission.

The commission has published three inspection reports on two centres in Dublin and one in Cork.

All three had ‘high-risk’ noncompliant ratings over staffing.

One unit inspected was Éist Linn, in Blackrock, Cork.

It had three ‘high-risk’ ratings relating to the use of CCTV, staffing and use of physical restraint.

Since the last inspection, there had been no improvement in the number of staff trained in managing aggression and violence.

The Sycamore unit in Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Dublin, had staffing and care issues and was not in a good state of repair.

There were holes and scuff marks on walls, and dirty windows.

The other unit inspected was O’Casey Rooms in Fairview Community Unit in Dublin.

The commission said there was not enough monitoring of residents’ physical health.

Two clients had not had a general health assessment in the previous six months.

There were also a number of medication practices that had the potential to lead to serious medication errors.

The HSE has outlined to the commission how it will address the issues highlighted.