Lucky local Lotto winner walks away with €129k …

THE summer sunshine seemed the perfect accompaniment to one lucky Co Carlow woman’s good fortune this week when she picked up a cheque for €129,511 at National Lottery headquarters. The lucky lady won the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize in Wednesday 26 June’s Lotto draw.

The Carlow native, who wishes to remain anonymous, discovered her massive win on the night of the draw and admitted that she has struggled to contain her excitement since, thinking about the possibilities that the win will give her and her family.

“I still can’t believe it,” she said. “I haven’t slept a wink of sleep since Wednesday with all of the excitement. At the moment, I just have an amazing sense of relief to be finally handing over my ticket. It’s been absolutely nerve-wracking having a piece of paper worth nearly €130,000 in my house over the past few days,” she laughed.

The lucky Carlow mother bought her winning quick-pick ticket at Corrigan’s service station on the Borris Road, Bagenalstown.

“It may not be a multi-million euro jackpot, but this prize will certainly change the lives of my family – it’s a massive boost for us all. I’ve had a few days to take it all in and we’ve decided to pay off some of our mortgage and do some home renovations, but the rest of the money will be spent wisely on the children to ensure that they have a good education in the next couple of years,” she said.