  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Data Protection Commission investigates potential data breach at Google

Data Protection Commission investigates potential data breach at Google

Saturday, July 13, 2019

A potential data breach at Google is being assessed by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission.

It follows reports that the company’s Home smart speaker may have been unintentionally recording conversations among users.

A spokesperson for the commission said it was made aware of the potential breach on Thursday evening and is looking into it.

It is unclear at this stage if any Irish customers had their data compromised.

Spokesperson for the Commission, Graham Doyle, said Google made it aware of the possible breach.

Mr Doyle said: “We received a breach notification from Google on Thursday evening in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and we are currently assessing the information we have.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

No Lotto winner – jackpot heads for €6m

Saturday, 13/07/19 - 8:55pm

Family concerned after Wicklow man fails to arrive at his destination in Sligo

Saturday, 13/07/19 - 7:05pm

PSNI appeal for information after suspicious object found in Derry

Saturday, 13/07/19 - 6:45pm