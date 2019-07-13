Data Protection Commission investigates potential data breach at Google

A potential data breach at Google is being assessed by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission.

It follows reports that the company’s Home smart speaker may have been unintentionally recording conversations among users.

A spokesperson for the commission said it was made aware of the potential breach on Thursday evening and is looking into it.

It is unclear at this stage if any Irish customers had their data compromised.

Spokesperson for the Commission, Graham Doyle, said Google made it aware of the possible breach.

Mr Doyle said: “We received a breach notification from Google on Thursday evening in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and we are currently assessing the information we have.”