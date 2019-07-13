Family concerned after Wicklow man fails to arrive at his destination in Sligo

  • Home >
Saturday, July 13, 2019

Gardaí in Enniscorthy are appealing for help to find a missing man.

49-year-old Patrick O’Callaghan was last seen yesterday morning. He had bought a ticket for the train from Enniscorthy to Sligo but did not arrive at his destination.

Officers have said that it is possible that Patrick may be in the Wicklow area.

He is described as five foot 10 inches tall, with light brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing lime green cargo shorts, a navy zipped long sleeve top and a t-shirt.

Patrick’s family and An Garda Síochána are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station 053-9242580 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

