Gardaí appeal for potential victims of alleged assaults on women at Connolly Station

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and potential victims following a number of reported assaults that occurred in the Connolly Station area on Wednesday.

Gardaí received a number of reports of assaults on females in the area on Wednesday morning.

A man was arrested at the Museum Luas stop later that day.

The man, a non-Irish national aged in his 50s, was detained at Store Street Garda Station.

He appeared in court yesterday where he was charged.

Gardaí believe that the man may have been involved in other similar assault incidents on Wednesday morning in the Connolly Train Station area or on a Luas tram.

They are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed an assault or any potential victims of an assault on Wednesday morning to contact Gardaí in Store Street at 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.