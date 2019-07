Gardaí have renewed their appeal for help to find a missing teenage boy.

They are looking for 15-year-old Gearoid Morrissey who was last seen on at Mulgrave Street in Limerick at around 4.05pm.

He is described as being five foot seven inches tall with a slim build, light brown hair and weighs around 65kgs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Station on 061-212400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.