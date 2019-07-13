German ambassador in whirlwind tour of Carlow businesses

THE GERMAN ambassador to Ireland, Mrs Deike Potzel, was a special guest in Carlow recently, bolstering the strong links in trade and collaboration between Carlow and Germany.

She visited several local businesses across the county. The first stop on the day was to meet Seamus Marnane and the team at the Catering Innovation Agency, the Carlow firm which is leading the way in the design, supply and installation of commercial kitchens across the country. The award-winning company works with a number of key suppliers in Germany and has built a reputation for value, reliability and quality.

The visiting party then moved on to Autolaunch in Bagenalstown, where the ambassador met Eddie Hickey and some members of the team before touring the premises. The company, established in 2003, now employs 425 people and works with most of the leading car manufacturers in the world.

Next was a visit to TEL Laboratories, a state-of-the-art facility that houses four laboratories and a dedicated 11,000 sq ft R&D centre. The company employs over 50 people, the majority of whom are chemists, engineers or full-time researchers.

The final stop was Burnside Autocyl in Tullow, where the delegation was welcomed by company founder Paddy Byrne and director of sales Caroline Kelly. Burnside is recognised as a leading manufacturer of custom hydraulic cylinders.

A reception was then held for the ambassador and her delegation where discussions were held on further opportunities for trade and collaboration. The ambassador was presented with an engraved cheese board from Ballyshane Studio and an eco printed silk scarf, made especially for her by Nicola Brown.

The visit was organised by the County Carlow Chamber as part of its ‘Chamber Trade Connections series’.