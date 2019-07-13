Man arrested following seizure of cocaine and cannabis in Dublin

A man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested as part of an ongoing garda investigation targeting organised criminal activity in north west Dublin.

Gardaí carried out a search of a house in Finglas yesterday evening.

During the search quantities of cocaine and cannabis were seized.

Cash, weighing scales, packaging material, a number of mobile phones, electronic devices and weapons were also seized as part of the investigation.

A man in his 20s has been arrested and is currently being detained for questioning at Finglas Garda Station.

Three other men, one aged in his 20s and two in their late teens, were also arrested following the search in connection with unrelated matters.

The search operation involved members of the Emergency Response Unit, Armed Support Unit, together with local based Detective and Drugs Units and uniformed Gardaí.

Investigations are ongoing.