Pop-up velodrome drew the crowds to IT for Bike Week

IT didn’t matter whether you were three or 63 when local cyclists took part in a street velodrome event as part of national Bike Week at IT Carlow on Sunday 30 June. The day was part of a week of activities to promote and celebrate cycling and was spearheaded locally by Carlow Sports Partnership.

Cyclists of ages took on the challenge of a pop-up velodrome with banked corners in an exhilarating and unique experience. It proved a popular one, too, with it being a sell-out out that morning and there was a steady queue of people at the open afternoon session. Overall, 400 people attended.

Stunt cyclist Yinka Thomas also entertained crowds at the IT by performing a series of shows and also holding stunt workshops for burgeoning young daredevils. Mini-duathlon, balance bike, an obstacle course and ‘bling your bike’ events also proved popular,

“It was a brilliant day – it really, really proved popular,” said Martha Jane Duggan of Carlow Sports Partnership.

Halfords and PedalHounds bike shops in Carlow took part in the week, with Gary Williams of PedalHounds conducting a sell-out bike maintenance workshop in IT Carlow. He also hosted a cycle along the Barrow track towards Leighlinbridge and back again.

Local events as part of national Bike Week included school initiatives, such as community cycles, slow bike races and ‘bling your bike’ events. Carlow Regional Youth Services hosted a mountain biking camp.

Carlow Triathlon Club, Carlow Road Cyclists and the Mount Leinster Syndicate Mountain Bike Club were an important component of the week and there was a focus on cycling at all levels, from youngsters learning to cycling clubs. The week was funded by the Department of Transport, while a representative of the local sports partnership attended the Velo-city international cycling conference in Dublin.

In the next few weeks, the Sports Partnership will launch a Couch to 40km group and details will be published on the partnership’s Facebook page.