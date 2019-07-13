Senator stands over her attendance record despite criticism in press

SENATOR Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said that she could stand over her record of work after it was revealed that she had attended less than half of the meetings of an Oireachtas Housing Committee. The Carlow senator said that she had prioritised her time to work for Carlow rather than attend meetings, which, she said, were not relevant to the constituency.

Senator Murnane O’Connor attended only 43% of housing committee meetings between April 2018 and June 2019, according to a report by the Irish Mirror.

The senator claimed the meetings she had missed were devoted to housing in Dublin, with no opportunity to raise Carlow matters.

“I, like many other politicians, am frustrated with being unable to attend certain things because of requirements to be elsewhere. I take none of my duties lightly. I have constituency work that requires that I am in Carlow and that can mean I cannot attend a meeting in Dublin at the same time,” she told The Nationalist.

The Fianna Fáil elected representative said that she worked seven days a week with a busy schedule.

“My contribution in the Seanad is well above average. I attend local government meetings. I personally call on and help the people of Carlow. I attend as many housing meetings as I can. I attend the Seanad to speak as often as I can and I attend committee meetings, briefings and continue to work hard in my local area.”

Senator Murnane O’Connor said that she is currently working on a bill to shorten the decision time for people on local housing lists.

“I can stand by my record of work and the meetings I had missed had a specific one item agenda concerning housing in Dublin with no opportunity to raise other matters or areas like Carlow. I trust that my constituents will understand that my time was better utilised working on behalf of Carlow.”