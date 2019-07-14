Boy, 9, seriously injured after being struck by car while cycling in Co Offaly

  • Home >
Sunday, July 14, 2019

A nine-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital following a road collision in Co Offaly today.

The incident occurred at around 2pm when the boy was struck by a car while cycling on a minor road at Heathfield in Pollagh.

He was treated at the scene and airlifted to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

He has since been transferred to Temple Street Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The scene has been examined by Garda Forensic Collison Investigators.

Gardaí at Tullamore are investigating the circumstances of the collision and say that enquires are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

