  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Brendan Howlin: Hard Brexit will be ‘catastrophic’ and a ‘disaster’

Brendan Howlin: Hard Brexit will be ‘catastrophic’ and a ‘disaster’

Sunday, July 14, 2019

Brendan Howlin

The Leader of the Labour Party says we need a wake up call to avoid the inevitability of a hard Brexit.

Brendan Howlin has been responding to warnings by the PSNI’s new Chief Constable, Simon Byrne, that a hard exit could be detrimental for the peace process.

Deputy Howlin says he’s desperately worried that the consequences for peace will be disastrous.

“I think the debate in Britain has largely been conducted on the basis of fantasy.

“I am desperately worried if Boris Johnson follows through on the rhetoric of taking a hard Brexit in his stride

“The consequences for his own country and for ours too and for peace on the island of Ireland would be catastrophic,” the Labour leader added.

“We need to bang a very loud drum so that it is heard before that disaster befalls us.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘He was always open and honest’ – Family of Cork man facing deportation from US devastated

Sunday, 14/07/19 - 9:30am

Companies to be fined for falsely marking staff as self-employed

Sunday, 14/07/19 - 8:55am

‘This should be a wake-up call for government’: GRA concerned over reports of Budget cut

Sunday, 14/07/19 - 8:05am