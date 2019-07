Some of the drugs seized by gardaí in Co Kildare

Gardaí in Co Kildare has undertaken a major operation where a quantity of drugs were seized.

Cocaine, Ecstasy and MDMA with an estimated street value of €130,000 was recovered from a house in Leixlip yesterday.

Gardaí made the seizure as part of an ongoing operation.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.