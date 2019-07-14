  • Home >
  'He was always open and honest' – Family of Cork man facing deportation from US devastated

Sunday, July 14, 2019

The sister of an Irishman facing deportation from the US says his family is devastated by his arrest.

Keith Byrne, a married father of three originally from Cork, has lived in the US for 12 years and runs his own business.

He was arrested last week in Philadelphia by US immigration officials as part of a government crackdown.

His family say he faces deportation after being denied a visa because of a minor drug possession charge from his time in Ireland.

Keith’s sister Melinda says they are hoping US officials see sense and let him stay:

“He was always open and honest – he went to ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) directly working with immigration authorities in 2010 to adjust his status.

“But unfortunately, his application and subsequent appeal have been denied,” she added.

