  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Limerick, Galway and Louth had most houses failing to meet minimum standards

Limerick, Galway and Louth had most houses failing to meet minimum standards

Sunday, July 14, 2019

The vast majority of homes in Rent Pressure Zones across the country have failed to meet minimum housing standards.

The worst offenders were properties in Limerick City and County Council, Galway County Council and Louth County Council.

None of the private rentals inspected passed the minimum housing standards.

Figures supplied to The Sunday Business Post by local authorites with RPZs show that 16,441 private rental properties were inspected last year, with 90% not meeting the required standard.

Dublin City Council inspected the most homes, of which more than 95% failed to meet the standards.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí appeal for help in finding 29-year-old missing in Dublin

Sunday, 14/07/19 - 3:20pm

Ireland to experience partial lunar eclipse on anniversary of moon landing

Sunday, 14/07/19 - 2:40pm

€130k worth of drugs seized in Co Kildare

Sunday, 14/07/19 - 1:20pm