Lyra McKee’s partner: I cried my eyes out after NI same-sex vote

The partner of murdered journalist Lyra McKee says a vote on same-sex marriage in the North this week was a bitter sweet moment.

British MPs voted to extend same-sex marriage and abortion rights in Northern Ireland, unless power sharing is restored before October 21.

Sara Canning says she cried her eyes out when the vote happened.

“It was something that so many of us in Northern Ireland have wanted for a long time,” she said.

“It was fantastic to finally see it go through especially since we are four years behind the Republic.

“I know that Lyra would have been incredibly pleased. She used her platform to highlight all the things she was passionate about and marriage equality was one of those things that meant a lot to her.”