Man, 34, dies following crash at road racing event in Co Westmeath

Sunday, July 14, 2019

A 34-year-old man has died following a serious crash at a motorcycle road racing event in Co Westmeath.

The man, from Northern Ireland, was seriously injured when his motorcycle was involved in the crash during a race at Walderstown at around 11.30am this morning.

He was treated at the scene before being airlifted to the Mater Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The event has been abandoned and garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site.

Gardaí say they are investigating and that equiries are ongoing.

The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

A file will be prepared in accordance with the Coroners Act, gardaí say.

