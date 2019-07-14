Putting on the Ritz for afternoon tea at Sacred Heart Hospital

A LITTLE bit of old-style glamour was experienced by residents and their significant others at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow on Wednesday 3 July. Guests enjoyed an extensive selection of different types of loose-leaf tea while indulging in finely-cut sandwiches, freshly-baked scones with Cornish clotted cream and strawberry preserve and an assortment of pastries.

To add to the experience, servers sliced and served the most traditional of English cakes from the cake trolley, freshly baked that morning by the activities team, right in front of the residents.

Special birthdays were celebrated, with three residents having 70th, 80th and even a 90th birthday.

For the occasion, a smart dress code was adopted, with gentlemen in traditional shirt and tie, while the ladies donned attire with various forms of head dress. Both classical and contemporary tunes wafted softly to add to the occasion, while the formally set tables with china, flowers and starched linen were reminiscent of a more decorous time for the residents, many of whom remember afternoon tea at the Shelbourne, the Savoy and the Ritz.

The hospital would like to praise the sterling work of the activities and recreation team in addition to all the staff who contributed to making the occasion such a success.