Roger keeps his focus to win Ireland AM’s camera club award

A KEEN eye and a genuine love of nature not only captured the perfect shot for amateur photographer Roger Jones, it also put him in the picture for a great prize.

Roger, from Knockullard, Corries, Bagenalstown, was named the winner for the month of June in Virgin Media’s Ireland AM camera club last Monday.

His wonderful photograph of a coal tit on a branch with its vivid colours and perfect composition caught the eye of the judging photographer Jenny McCarthy, who named Roger as the winner.

The theme of the competition this month was ‘gardening’ and attracted hundreds of entries. However, Roger stayed in focus to win the top prize of a brand-new Canon 400D worth €400.

The three finalists for June were in the Ireland AM studios last week and were interviewed by presenter Mark Cagney and Jenny before the winner was announced.

Jenny described Roger’s photograph as “stunning and so vivid” with remarkable detail and incredible colour.

Mark quipped that the photograph was of a professional standard, to which a modest Roger good-humouredly replied: “Steady Mark.”

A life-long amateur photographer with a keen interest in nature, Roger captured this little bird at his home, where he feeds the birds all year round. A member of Carlow Photographic Society for the past nine years, Roger encouraged anyone with an interest in photography to join a camera club, where they can “learn so much.”

Roger regularly takes photographs that are published in The Nationalist, where his fine eye lends itself to some wonderful insights into the rural life of the county.