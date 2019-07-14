Take a walk on Ballon’s wild side

Thursday, July 11, 2019

BALLON green schools committee and Ballon Organic Gardening Group took a summer nature walk at Altamont Gardens to mark end of the school year. The stroll around one of Carlow’s most attractive tourist attractions was led by Máire George of Ballon Improvement Group and Bernie Mullins, assistant school manager and member of Ballon Improvement Group.

The picturesque village of Ballon is seen by many as the gateway to Altamont Gardens and many other local attractions. This is mainly due to the perseverance and hard work of the Ballon Improvement Group, which spearheads many of these local tourist initiatives. For example, the native tree walk, which has a starting point just beside the old school and is adjacent to the church, is just one of the many attractions that the village has to offer.

Bernie Mullins with Máire George

The nature trail is also worth checking out. For anyone interested in seeing what the village of Ballon has to offer, why not check out the new Fáilte Ireland information office, which is located at Siopa Glas on Main Street, Ballon.

By Chris Fingleton
