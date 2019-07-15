  • Home >
Gardaí ‘extremely concerned’ for safety of missing 23-year-old from Limerick

Monday, July 15, 2019

Gardaí are appealing for information on a missing 23-year-old from Limerick.

Pawel Alexsandrazak has been missing from the Fairgreen area of Limerick since Thursday, July 4.

Pawel was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, blue tracksuit pants and carrying a black rucksack.

He is described as being approximately 5’9″ in height and is of a thin build, with short brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his right hand.

Gardaí and his family are extremely concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Station on 061-212400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

