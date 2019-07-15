Gardaí investigating after two injured in motorcycle collision in Donegal

Gardaí in Donegal are investigating a serious collision which left two people injured.

The single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle happened at around 3.30pm on Saturday, 13 July, at Moness, Burt.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged 33, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A female pillion passenger, 27, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital and was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

Her injuries are believed to be serious.

Gardaí in Burnfoot are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320547 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.