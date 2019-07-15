Gardaí issue appeal for help to find missing Kerry teenager

Gardaí are asking for help to find a 16-year-old girl missing from her home in Co. Kerry.

Shania Coffey was last seen on Saturday in Caherwisheen, Tralee.

She is described as being five foot five inches tall with a slim build, brown/blonde hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing black leggings with white writing down the legs, a black & blue zip hoody and white Adidas runners.

Anyone who has seen Shania or who can help to find her should contact Tralee Garda Station on (066) 7102300 The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.